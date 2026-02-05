Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO is CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up 8.9% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $33,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 216.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 86,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $285.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $288.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

