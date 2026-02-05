Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Price

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

COLM opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,362.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat: COLM reported $1.73 EPS vs. consensus $1.22 and revenue of ~$1.07B topping estimates, which reassures profitability and drove initial upside. Press Release

Q4 earnings beat: COLM reported $1.73 EPS vs. consensus $1.22 and revenue of ~$1.07B topping estimates, which reassures profitability and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY26 earnings outlook: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.20–3.65, above Street estimates, signaling stronger full-year profitability expectations. Business Wire

Upgraded FY26 earnings outlook: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.20–3.65, above Street estimates, signaling stronger full-year profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Stifel raised its price target to $68 with a Buy rating, adding dealer support to the rally. Benzinga

Analyst support: Stifel raised its price target to $68 with a Buy rating, adding dealer support to the rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Company announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend, which may attract income-focused investors. (Record March 9; pay March 20.)

Dividend declared: Company announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend, which may attract income-focused investors. (Record March 9; pay March 20.) Neutral Sentiment: International & DTC strength: Management and coverage highlight improving international momentum and direct-to-consumer gains that offset U.S. softness — a structural positive but one that will take time to scale. Deep Dive

International & DTC strength: Management and coverage highlight improving international momentum and direct-to-consumer gains that offset U.S. softness — a structural positive but one that will take time to scale. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: Analysts are reassessing COLM’s valuation after softer near-term metrics; longer-term thesis depends on brand re?energization and product cycles. Valuation Article

Valuation discussion: Analysts are reassessing COLM’s valuation after softer near-term metrics; longer-term thesis depends on brand re?energization and product cycles. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near-term guide: Q1 FY26 guidance is well below consensus (EPS $0.29–0.37 vs. est. ~$0.61) and revenue guidance came in under Street expectations — this creates short-term execution risk and volatility. Zacks

Cautious near-term guide: Q1 FY26 guidance is well below consensus (EPS $0.29–0.37 vs. est. ~$0.61) and revenue guidance came in under Street expectations — this creates short-term execution risk and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Sales pressure in U.S.: Q4 revenue declined ~2.4% year-over-year and management flagged U.S. demand as a headwind, which could constrain near-term top-line growth. MarketBeat

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

