Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CTNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTNM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

