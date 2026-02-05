Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ARTL opened at $1.45 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($3.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel small-molecule therapies for pain, inflammation, ocular and cardiometabolic disorders. The company leverages a proprietary drug delivery and targeting platform designed to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of well-characterized active pharmaceutical ingredients. Artelo’s approach is centered on repurposing and optimizing therapeutic molecules to address significant unmet medical needs, with particular emphasis on improving patient tolerability and clinical outcomes.

The company’s lead program, AB101, is an orally bioavailable ion channel modulator in development for neuropathic pain conditions including post-herpetic neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.