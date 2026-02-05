VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,425.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

