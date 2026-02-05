Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prologis stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/29/2026.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

