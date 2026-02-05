Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on January 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wabtec alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 1/15/2026.

Wabtec Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $243.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wabtec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,304,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,057,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $1,091,111.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,185.04. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $381,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,720,901.97. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $5,233,559. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec signed a $1.2 billion contract with Union Pacific to modernize UP’s AC4400 locomotives — described as the largest locomotive?modernization agreement in rail industry history. The deal lifts Wabtec’s service/backlog visibility, supports multi?year revenue and aftermarket services, and directly addresses strong freight railroad maintenance demand. Union Pacific and Wabtec Sign $1.2B Deal to Modernize Locomotives

Wabtec signed a $1.2 billion contract with Union Pacific to modernize UP’s AC4400 locomotives — described as the largest locomotive?modernization agreement in rail industry history. The deal lifts Wabtec’s service/backlog visibility, supports multi?year revenue and aftermarket services, and directly addresses strong freight railroad maintenance demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage across industry outlets emphasizes the contract’s scale and likely margin benefit from modernization work and aftermarket parts/services — a high?visibility, recurring?revenue opportunity that investors typically value more highly than one?time equipment sales. Wabtec Lands $1.2B UP Locomotive Overhaul Order

Coverage across industry outlets emphasizes the contract’s scale and likely margin benefit from modernization work and aftermarket parts/services — a high?visibility, recurring?revenue opportunity that investors typically value more highly than one?time equipment sales. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/preview pieces ahead of Wabtec’s Q4 report are mixed but keep focus on Freight and Transit demand and rising consensus estimates — these drive expectations but leave outcomes dependent on the company’s actual results and guidance updates. (See earnings previews below for differing takes.)

Analyst/preview pieces ahead of Wabtec’s Q4 report are mixed but keep focus on Freight and Transit demand and rising consensus estimates — these drive expectations but leave outcomes dependent on the company’s actual results and guidance updates. (See earnings previews below for differing takes.) Negative Sentiment: One earnings preview flags that Wabtec may lack the specific mix of revenue and margin drivers needed for a likely earnings beat next week, suggesting upside from the UP deal could be partially offset if Q4 results or guidance disappoint. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.