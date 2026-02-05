Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $111.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSPI. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 18.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,996,000 after buying an additional 815,509 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

