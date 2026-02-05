Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 106

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 98 to GBX 106 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 84 to GBX 91 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 103 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 102 to GBX 117 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 107.78.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 114.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60.78 and a 52-week high of GBX 114.40. The firm has a market cap of £67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Lloyds Banking Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lloyds is shifting strategy to grow its corporate and institutional banking units and expand its US presence — a move aimed at diversifying away from UK retail margins and lifting fee income and returns. Read More.

Lloyds is shifting strategy to grow its corporate and institutional banking units and expand its US presence — a move aimed at diversifying away from UK retail margins and lifting fee income and returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the same strategic push (management signalling a deliberate expansion into higher-margin corporate and US markets), which could increase investor confidence in longer-term revenue growth and ROE. Read More.

Multiple outlets report the same strategic push (management signalling a deliberate expansion into higher-margin corporate and US markets), which could increase investor confidence in longer-term revenue growth and ROE. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lloyds has continued executing its buyback programme, repurchasing and cancelling nearly 3 million shares — a direct boost to EPS and a signal of capital return discipline. Read More.

Lloyds has continued executing its buyback programme, repurchasing and cancelling nearly 3 million shares — a direct boost to EPS and a signal of capital return discipline. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising targets and upgrading coverage: Citi raised its Lloyds price target to GBX 106, and other notes point to higher targets/positive momentum — supporting the recent rally. Read More.

Analysts are raising targets and upgrading coverage: Citi raised its Lloyds price target to GBX 106, and other notes point to higher targets/positive momentum — supporting the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The US depositary receipt (LYG) had its price target increased, reflecting improved US investor views on Lloyds’ outlook. Read More.

The US depositary receipt (LYG) had its price target increased, reflecting improved US investor views on Lloyds’ outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to GBX 125 but retained a “buy” rating — a mixed signal (smaller upside implied but continued endorsement). Read More.

Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to GBX 125 but retained a “buy” rating — a mixed signal (smaller upside implied but continued endorsement). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shore Capital downgraded Lloyds to “sell” after the stock’s strong run, which could add selling pressure from some investors and temper momentum. Read More.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

