Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Hovde Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.1%
Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $21.46.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Colony Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and mortgage lending. In addition to traditional deposit and loan services, Colony Bank provides home equity loans, SBA financing, and treasury management solutions tailored to small and medium-sized businesses.
Beyond its core banking offerings, Colony Bankcorp delivers trust and wealth management services through dedicated fiduciary professionals.
