Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 270.60 and last traded at GBX 270.30, with a volume of 167286641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.60.
Specifically, insider John Kingman acquired 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £1,643. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 993 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £2,631.45. In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,268.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Legal & General completed the sale of its US insurance arm and launched a £1.2bn share buyback — the divestment simplifies the group and the material buyback should support EPS, reduce free float and provide demand for shares. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders bought stock (Chair Sir John Kingman, Ric Lewis, Mark Jordy, Laura Wade?Gery, Andrew Kail and others) at ~GBX 265–267 — recurring purchases from board and senior executives signal alignment with shareholders and help underpin sentiment after the buyback news. Insider Trades
- Positive Sentiment: Executives increased holdings through an employee share plan — another sign of management confidence and a modest structural reduction in available float. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Company confirmed total voting rights and issued share capital as of 30 Jan 2026 — a routine disclosure that helps model the buyback’s impact but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed a Sell rating on LGEN — that keeps a portion of institutional analysts cautious and could limit upside despite positive corporate actions. Article Title
Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.8%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.31.
Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.
