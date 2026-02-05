Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 270.60 and last traded at GBX 270.30, with a volume of 167286641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.60.

Specifically, insider John Kingman acquired 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £1,643. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 993 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £2,631.45. In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,268.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Legal & General Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Legal & General completed the sale of its US insurance arm and launched a £1.2bn share buyback — the divestment simplifies the group and the material buyback should support EPS, reduce free float and provide demand for shares. Article Title

Legal & General completed the sale of its US insurance arm and launched a £1.2bn share buyback — the divestment simplifies the group and the material buyback should support EPS, reduce free float and provide demand for shares. Positive Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders bought stock (Chair Sir John Kingman, Ric Lewis, Mark Jordy, Laura Wade?Gery, Andrew Kail and others) at ~GBX 265–267 — recurring purchases from board and senior executives signal alignment with shareholders and help underpin sentiment after the buyback news. Insider Trades

Multiple senior insiders bought stock (Chair Sir John Kingman, Ric Lewis, Mark Jordy, Laura Wade?Gery, Andrew Kail and others) at ~GBX 265–267 — recurring purchases from board and senior executives signal alignment with shareholders and help underpin sentiment after the buyback news. Positive Sentiment: Executives increased holdings through an employee share plan — another sign of management confidence and a modest structural reduction in available float. Article Title

Executives increased holdings through an employee share plan — another sign of management confidence and a modest structural reduction in available float. Neutral Sentiment: Company confirmed total voting rights and issued share capital as of 30 Jan 2026 — a routine disclosure that helps model the buyback’s impact but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Company confirmed total voting rights and issued share capital as of 30 Jan 2026 — a routine disclosure that helps model the buyback’s impact but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed a Sell rating on LGEN — that keeps a portion of institutional analysts cautious and could limit upside despite positive corporate actions. Article Title

Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.31.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

