Brokerages Set Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $110.28

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.6667.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Medtronic will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks for up to $585 million, adding AI-enabled coronary imaging/diagnostics to its interventional cardiology and cath-lab portfolio — a clear strategic bolt-on that could expand addressable market and recurring software/diagnostic revenues. Medical device maker Medtronic to buy CathWorks in up to $585 million deal Medtronic advances its innovation strategy with intent to acquire CathWorks
- Positive Sentiment: New analyst coverage: Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and $117 price target (roughly mid-teens upside from current levels), which can support renewed investor demand and higher price targets among peers.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings beat and management set FY26 EPS guidance in the $5.62–$5.66 range, signaling durable margins and cash flow that underpin dividend safety and buyback capacity.
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/quality narrative remains supportive: coverage highlighting Medtronic as a reliable dividend healthcare pick reinforces interest from income-oriented investors. 2 Healthcare Dividend Stocks That are Just What the Doctor Ordered
- Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging and product launch activity emphasize expansion of heart and diabetes tools, but a recent article notes Medtronic’s valuation is approaching analyst targets — suggesting limited near-term upside unless acceleration in top-line or margin improvement shows up. Medtronic Expands Heart And Diabetes Tools As Valuation Nears Analyst Views
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Nina Goodheart, President of Structural Heart, is retiring — a near-term governance/operational uncertainty for a key growth business that could weigh on sentiment until succession clarity is provided. Medtronic Structural Heart President Nina Goodheart to retire
Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.
Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).
