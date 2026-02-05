Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $202.86

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.8571.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $129.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 228.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,756,000 after acquiring an additional 370,219 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,452,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 238,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,853,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

