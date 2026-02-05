RYOJ’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 10th (NASDAQ:RYOJ)

RYOJ’s (NASDAQ:RYOJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 10th. RYOJ had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on RYOJ in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RYOJ has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get RYOJ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYOJ

RYOJ Stock Performance

About RYOJ

Shares of RYOJ stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. RYOJ has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

(Get Free Report)

rYojbaba Co, Ltd. operates a labor consulting and health services business. The labor consulting business provides strategic consulting services. It also operates osteopathic clinics and beauty salons within its health services business. rYojbaba Co, Ltd. is based in FUKUOKA, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RYOJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYOJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.