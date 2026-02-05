5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNP. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Up 2.9%

TSE:VNP opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.65.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.06 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting 5N Plus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentagon / U.S. grant — a reported US$18M U.S. investment to secure germanium supply and support strategic production expands 5N Plus’s addressable market and supply?chain importance. Read More.

Pentagon / U.S. grant — a reported US$18M U.S. investment to secure germanium supply and support strategic production expands 5N Plus’s addressable market and supply?chain importance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Space/solar capacity expansion — company plans to further increase space solar cell production capacity, supporting revenue upside in high-margin segments. Read More.

Space/solar capacity expansion — company plans to further increase space solar cell production capacity, supporting revenue upside in high-margin segments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: National Bankshares raised its price target to C$33 and moved to “outperform,” signaling stronger institutional conviction. Read More.

National Bankshares raised its price target to C$33 and moved to “outperform,” signaling stronger institutional conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$31 and kept a “buy” rating, adding incremental analyst support. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$31 and kept a “buy” rating, adding incremental analyst support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Desjardins and Ventum also raised targets (Desjardins to C$30; Ventum to C$30), reinforcing the upgrade momentum. Read More. / Read More.

Desjardins and Ventum also raised targets (Desjardins to C$30; Ventum to C$30), reinforcing the upgrade momentum. Read More. / Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting a new 1?year high after upgrades — confirms momentum and may attract momentum traders. Read More.

Market reaction: coverage noting a new 1?year high after upgrades — confirms momentum and may attract momentum traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) are assessing how the U.S. grant and capacity expansion affect valuation — useful for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. / Read More.

Valuation/coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) are assessing how the U.S. grant and capacity expansion affect valuation — useful for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. / Read More. Negative Sentiment: ATB Capital cut its price target from C$42 to C$37.50 (still a “top pick”) — a lower target may temper some upside expectations among investors who followed the prior, higher benchmark. Read More.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.