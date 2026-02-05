Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $32.38

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.3846.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,107,462 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

