Grainger (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Purchases 77 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson purchased 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 per share, with a total value of £148.61.

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Robert Hudson acquired 83 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £150.23.

On Monday, December 22nd, Robert Hudson sold 25,820 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181, for a total value of £46,734.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Robert Hudson bought 81 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 per share, with a total value of £149.04.

Grainger Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 197.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.66. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 230.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grainger ( LON:GRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 267 to GBX 270 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 220 to GBX 200 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251.67.

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership.

The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

Further Reading

