Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $36.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.8571.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday.

MTCH stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Match Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

