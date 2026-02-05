Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $36.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.8571.
MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group’s payout ratio is 35.51%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results largely beat expectations — revenue roughly in line and adjusted profitability strong; several outlets highlight profit growth and year-over-year improvement that underpin the rally. Match Group Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Hinge and product signals improving — Hinge delivered strong direct revenue growth and engagement improvements were highlighted on the call, helping offset weakness at Tinder and supporting upside to long-term monetization. Match Group Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board returned capital — company raised the quarterly dividend (small but notable hike and ~2.6% yield), signaling confidence in cash generation and supporting investor sentiment. Match Group Highlights 2025 Results and Raises Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Cash flow and balance-sheet metrics look healthy (operating cash up, >$1B cash), which gives flexibility for product investment even as spending rises. QuiverQuant Q4 Financial Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely kept Hold/Neutral stances — some reiterated caution while acknowledging early turnaround signs, so analyst sentiment remains balanced rather than uniformly bullish. Match Group: Early Signs of Product-Led Turnaround
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued softer near-term guidance driven by increased product and AI investment (management said it will spend to test new products, ~ $60M+ allocated), which could pressure margins before benefits materialize. Match beats estimates, but issues weak guidance due to AI investments
- Negative Sentiment: User trends mixed — coverage flags Tinder user softness and some slowing in Hinge growth in parts of the business, highlighting execution risk for the turnaround. Match Group: Tinder Is Bleeding Users, And Hinge Growth Slows
- Negative Sentiment: Some price-target trims from banks (JPMorgan, Truist) reflect the tradeoff between growth investments and near-term profitability, which could cap upside until product initiatives show sustained user improvements. Price-target update coverage Truist lowers target
In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.
Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
