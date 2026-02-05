Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$151.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.7%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$135.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$152.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.