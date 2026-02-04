Richard Hume Sells 23,365 Shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hume sold 23,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,753,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,184.45. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. 804,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

