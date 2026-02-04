Colin Davie Sells 2,976 Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Colin Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE:SHW traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $379.65.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.