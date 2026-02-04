Colin Davie Sells 2,976 Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Colin Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

