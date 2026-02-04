Jacob Dewitte Sells 140,000 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,559,749.14. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oklo alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $4,467,000.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Jacob Dewitte sold 64,888 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $7,269,402.64.

On Friday, January 9th, Jacob Dewitte sold 26,740 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,978,301.20.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 3,455 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $345,534.55.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 1,255 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $125,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 231,657 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $22,991,957.25.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 92,005 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $9,019,250.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Jacob Dewitte sold 200,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $18,058,000.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00.

Oklo Stock Down 12.6%

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $9.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,936,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Binding commercial demand and non?dilutive capital — Oklo’s business model and recent commercial traction (including a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that includes prepayments) position the company to receive up?front project funding rather than equity dilution, which is supportive for future cash flow and valuations. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move

Binding commercial demand and non?dilutive capital — Oklo’s business model and recent commercial traction (including a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that includes prepayments) position the company to receive up?front project funding rather than equity dilution, which is supportive for future cash flow and valuations. Positive Sentiment: Sector narrative: AI data centers creating structural demand for behind?the?meter nuclear capacity — several recent articles argue that hyperscalers’ need for reliable, carbon?free power re-rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays. This is a strong long-term growth thesis if project timelines hold. Is Oklo (OKLO) Quietly Reframing Nuclear Power As Essential Infrastructure For AI Data Centers?

Sector narrative: AI data centers creating structural demand for behind?the?meter nuclear capacity — several recent articles argue that hyperscalers’ need for reliable, carbon?free power re-rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays. This is a strong long-term growth thesis if project timelines hold. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and bullish theses highlight upside but also note volatility and execution risk — multiple bull?case writeups and think pieces praise the addressable market but warn that regulatory and construction execution will determine realized returns. Oklo Inc. (OKLO): A Bull Case Theory

Market commentary and bullish theses highlight upside but also note volatility and execution risk — multiple bull?case writeups and think pieces praise the addressable market but warn that regulatory and construction execution will determine realized returns. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by senior management — SEC filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on Feb 2 (reported filings for ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$75 each) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold ~9,726 shares. Combined insider selling of this size is being viewed negatively by the market and likely amplified intraday selling pressure. SEC Insider Transactions Filing

Large insider sales by senior management — SEC filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on Feb 2 (reported filings for ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$75 each) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold ~9,726 shares. Combined insider selling of this size is being viewed negatively by the market and likely amplified intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals and expectations remain loss-making — Oklo missed consensus EPS in its last reported quarter and analysts model significant negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any cash?flow or funding concerns.

Recent fundamentals and expectations remain loss-making — Oklo missed consensus EPS in its last reported quarter and analysts model significant negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any cash?flow or funding concerns. Negative Sentiment: Near?term sentiment driver: headlines and momentum — Coverage explaining the intraday selloff (articles analyzing why OKLO dropped) can accelerate outflows in a low?earnings, high?expectations name. Why Oklo Stock Crashed Today

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.