PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.930-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.0 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.92.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 2,254,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about PTC

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 417,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PTC by 26.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 775,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,577,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in PTC by 6,860.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 157,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.