Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million.

Lifevantage Stock Up 3.5%

LFVN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 275,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,334. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Lifevantage has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

Get Lifevantage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lifevantage

In other Lifevantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,377.96. The trade was a 38.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,607 shares of company stock valued at $330,467 in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifevantage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lifevantage by 2,555.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lifevantage in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFVN

Lifevantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.