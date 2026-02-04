Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million.

Lifevantage Stock Up 3.5%

LFVN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 275,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,334. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Lifevantage has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

Insider Transactions at Lifevantage

In other Lifevantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,377.96. The trade was a 38.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,607 shares of company stock valued at $330,467 in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifevantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lifevantage by 2,555.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lifevantage in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Lifevantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

