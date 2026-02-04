FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,837 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 117,235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

QDF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

