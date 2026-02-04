ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 4.35.

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARM by 5,066.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

