Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Blue Bird Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 630,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Blue Bird has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $61.95.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,363,911.70. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1,742.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 30.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Blue Bird by 2,090.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

