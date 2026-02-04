Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.
Blue Bird Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of BLBD stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 630,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Blue Bird has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $61.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,363,911.70. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.
Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.
