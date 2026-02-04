Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI):

2/2/2026 – Group 1 Automotive was given a new $470.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2026 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Group 1 Automotive is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Group 1 Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/29/2025 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/22/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Group 1 Automotive was given a new $460.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

