Darling Ingredients (DAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR):

2/2/2026 – Darling Ingredients was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

