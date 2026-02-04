STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53, FiscalAI reports. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $264.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS has a 12 month low of $204.90 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.44.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $68,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

