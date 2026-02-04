Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Insider Purchases £9,465.37 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, with a total value of £9,465.37.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 263.62. 1,835,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.48. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 266.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 81.07%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

