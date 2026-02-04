Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,029,377 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 848,204 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Koppers by 258.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 75,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $485.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 0.84%.Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

See Also

