BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York and its political subdivisions, offering investors targeted exposure to the public finance activities of one of the nation’s largest municipal bond markets.

The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in high-quality, tax-exempt obligations such as general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by state and local government revenues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.