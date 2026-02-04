BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 103,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

