Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,639,257 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,986,985 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Opera Price Performance

Shares of Opera stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 592,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 554.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Opera by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Opera by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Opera

Here are the key news stories impacting Opera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports OPRA surged ~13.5% in the prior session on higher?than?average volume, highlighting renewed momentum and investor attention that can attract short?term buyers. Opera Limited (OPRA) Surges 13.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zacks reports OPRA surged ~13.5% in the prior session on higher?than?average volume, highlighting renewed momentum and investor attention that can attract short?term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Investor write?ups (InsiderMonkey) outline a bull case focused on Opera’s browser/ad products, modest valuation metrics and potential upside if monetization or buyback catalysts materialize — these narratives can support further buying interest. Opera Limited (OPRA): A Bull Case Theory

Investor write?ups (InsiderMonkey) outline a bull case focused on Opera’s browser/ad products, modest valuation metrics and potential upside if monetization or buyback catalysts materialize — these narratives can support further buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Another bull?theory piece (MSN summary) reiterates similar valuation/operational upside themes that likely contributed to recent momentum among retail/value investors. Opera Limited (OPRA): A bull case theory

Another bull?theory piece (MSN summary) reiterates similar valuation/operational upside themes that likely contributed to recent momentum among retail/value investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also cautions that recent earnings?estimate revision trends may not guarantee sustained gains — the surge could be momentum?driven rather than backed by immediate fundamental upgrades. Opera Limited (OPRA) Surges 13.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zacks also cautions that recent earnings?estimate revision trends may not guarantee sustained gains — the surge could be momentum?driven rather than backed by immediate fundamental upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity headwinds: the stock is trading below its 50?day ($13.92) and 200?day ($15.59) moving averages, sits close to its 52?week low ($12.41), and today’s volume is below the average — factors that increase downside risk if buyers don’t sustain interest. (Market cap ? $1.14B; P/E ? 14.1.)

About Opera

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

Featured Stories

