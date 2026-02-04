Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,021,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,253,510 shares.The stock last traded at $72.7060 and had previously closed at $71.95.

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

