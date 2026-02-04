Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 14% – Time to Sell?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.00 and last traded at $132.8350. 32,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 166,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.47.

NUTX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.43) by $13.19. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 11.62%.The business had revenue of $243.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million.

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.71 per share, with a total value of $102,532.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,770.98. The trade was a 15.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight?loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in?person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost?effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail?anchored centers, offering treatment for non?life?threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

