Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,332. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPO) is a global real estate investment and property management company sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. Established in 2013, the firm acquires, develops and operates a diversified portfolio of income?producing properties on behalf of the Brookfield group and its investment partners. The partnership structure allows institutional investors to participate directly in Brookfield’s real estate platform, while benefiting from its experience in asset management and capital deployment.

The company’s core activities span across principal real estate sectors, including office buildings, retail centers, multifamily residential communities, logistics warehouses and hospitality assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.