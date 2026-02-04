Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.
Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
KDP stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,544. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.
The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Why This NYSE Biotech Matters in 2026
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This Company Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.