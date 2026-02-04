Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,544. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

