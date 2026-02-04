Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 317.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 329.1%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of AMCR traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 5,432,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,270. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Amcor has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

About Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.