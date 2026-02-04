SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.6330, with a volume of 13148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 1,783.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 229,638 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,704,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $570,000. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

