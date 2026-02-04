WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $50.9720, with a volume of 11201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHDG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors. IHDG was launched on May 7, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

