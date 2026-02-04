Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.0010, with a volume of 32470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 332,125 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

