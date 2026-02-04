iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 626394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1282 dividend. This represents a yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 75,167.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,906,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,588,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers. The Fund operates in a range of sectors, which include electric utilities, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, independent power producers and energy traders, commercial services and supplies, and electrical equipment.

