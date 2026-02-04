iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 626394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1282 dividend. This represents a yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers. The Fund operates in a range of sectors, which include electric utilities, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, independent power producers and energy traders, commercial services and supplies, and electrical equipment.
