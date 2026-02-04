First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.27 and last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 56533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.43.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.