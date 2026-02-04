First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.27 and last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 56533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.43.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 2.1%
The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
