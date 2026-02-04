Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.8560, with a volume of 18721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,388,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after buying an additional 178,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,929,000 after buying an additional 76,531 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,791,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,589 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

