Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.210-3.270 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Flex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,085. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. Flex has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 98,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,639 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Flex by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,811,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,968,000 after buying an additional 1,522,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 947,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 597,817 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,202,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 647,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after buying an additional 499,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

