Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.8780, with a volume of 634892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

