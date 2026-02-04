WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.41 and last traded at $159.6630, with a volume of 101728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.38.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 242,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 24,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 618,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 462,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 368,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,014,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.