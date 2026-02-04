JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

Match Group Stock Up 4.4%

MTCH traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. 4,620,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,467. Match Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

