JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group
Match Group Stock Up 4.4%
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 339.08% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Match Group
In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6,523.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Match Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth and improving operating metrics that management framed as early signs of a product-led turnaround; the company beat some expectations and highlighted engagement improvements. Match Group paints optimistic turnaround, posts Q4 results beat
- Positive Sentiment: Match raised its quarterly dividend to $0.20 (a ~5.3% increase), signaling confidence in cash flow and making the stock more attractive to income-focused investors. Match Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares jumped in after-hours trading following the Q4 report and management commentary, reflecting investor optimism about the turnaround narrative. Investors Swipe Right On Match Group Stock Following Q4 Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi and BTIG maintained Hold ratings, noting early product progress but a balanced risk/reward profile — this keeps analyst sentiment cautious rather than bullish. Match Group: Early Signs of Product-Led Turnaround, but Balanced Risk-Reward Keeps Rating at Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued softer near?term revenue guidance and signaled $60M in product/AI testing investment for the year — investors worry that these investments will weigh on growth and margins near term. Match beats estimates, but issues weak guidance due to AI investments
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst adjustments remain mixed: Truist trimmed its price target to $34 and kept a Hold rating, reflecting cautiousness about upside despite the turnaround narrative. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Product performance concerns persist: reporting highlighted Tinder user losses and slower Hinge growth in some metrics, a reminder that core engagement still needs recovery to sustain long-term upside. Match Group: Tinder Is Bleeding Users, And Hinge Growth Slows
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.
Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.